Projected college football rankings after Texas A&M wallops Missouri: How far will Aggies rise?
College football fans were given one of the marquee matchups of Week 6 to start off Saturday as the Texas A&M Aggies, armed with a returning QB1 in Conner Weigman, were welcoming the No. 9-ranked Missouri Tigers to Kyle Field for the only matchup between AP Top 25-ranked teams for the week.
It certainly didn't look like a ranked-on-ranked matchup for 60 minutes on the field, however.
Despite some questionable calls early on going against Missouri, it wouldn't have made all that much of a difference with how the action transpired in College Station. Texas A&M looked bigger, stronger, and faster in every phase of the game and completely blitzed (figurative) Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers for the entirety of the game. It was 24-0 at halftime and it only got worse in the second as the No. 25 Aggies cruised to a 41-10 win over Mizzou.
That wasn't the only drama we got in the early window, though! Fresh off their hard-fought loss to Notre Dame last week, they welcomed a resurgent SMU Mustangs squad to town. It was a back-and-forth offensive matchup that ultimately saw Rhett Lashlee's team prevail in a nail-biter.
There's still plenty of action to come but, after two big results like that, we have to check in on the latest projections for the AP Top 25 college football rankings.
Projected AP Top 25 CFB rankings after Texas A&M blasts Missouri, SMU upsets Louisville
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Miami Hurricanes
- Michigan Wolverines
- USC Trojans
- Ole Miss Rebels
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- BYU Cougars
- Missouri Tigers
- Utah Utes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Boise State Broncos
- SMU Mustangs
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
Missouri is going to have a precipitous drop in the rankings. They already were on the radar for fraud watch after going to overtime and narrowly winning against Vanderbilt but now, with an emphatic loss to Texas A&M, it's not going to work out well for their standing in the rankings nor their College Football Playoff hopes.
As for A&M, they get the inverse of that, rising up just behind the Notre Dame team they lost to in Week 1 this season and on the cusp of a Top 12 spot that will have big-time CFP implications. With a shockingly soft schedule lying ahead for the Aggies, a Playoff spot is far more in play than perhaps most people wanted to realize.
Louisville, not shockingly, drops completely out of the Top 25 but with the Mustangs actually leaping into the rankings in their stead. Since making the move from Preston Stone to Kevin Jennings, SMU has looked the part of not only a Top 25 team in the country but, perhaps, the biggest threat to Clemson and Miami in the ACC.