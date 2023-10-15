Projected college football rankings after Washington outlasts Oregon
The college football rankings should reward Washington for their win over Oregon but how far can the Huskies rise and how far will the Ducks fall?
The biggest game of the week in college football lived up to the hype with Washington and Oregon playing an instant classic in the rivalry.
The dramatic finish saw the Huskies take a three-point lead on Michael Penix's touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining. Oregon drove down the field to answer with a field goal attempt but it went wide right to secure victory for Washington.
You'd think a Top 10 battle of heavy hitters would move the college football rankings a bit but this week it doesn't look like there's a lot of room for that.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Oklahoma
- Washington
- Penn State
- Texas
- USC
- Oregon
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Utah
- Duke
- UCLA
- Washington State
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Kentucky
- Miami
- Wyoming
Since Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State all won relatively comfortably, the Top 4 looks locked in. Meanwhile, Oklahoma was on a bye week and still has the shine of their win over Texas locking them in at No. 5.
That means the only place Washington had to gain was one over Penn State and we're giving them that. The Huskies win over Oregon is more impressive than any the Nittany Lions have had a chance to put on their résumé this year.
The Huskies and Ducks were neck-and-neck throughout the contest. Washington took an 11-point lead in the third quarter on a beautiful throw from Penix to Adunze. But Oregon worked their way back in with an equally picturesque touchdown from Bo Nix to Troy Franklin. The Ducks took a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter on Jordan James' tough-running score.
It was a hard-fought battle that shouldn't result in Oregon dropping too far. They went on the road and lost on a missed field goal in the final seconds.