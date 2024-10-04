Projected Detroit Tigers rotation for ALDS vs. Guardians: When will Tarik Skubal pitch?
The Detroit Tigers swept the Houston Astros and were rewarded with a trip to Cleveland to take on the second best team in the American League.
The clash between the Tigers and the Guardians could be one of the most exciting series’ this postseason. But Detroit will have to put together a collection of bullpen arms to supplement the games Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won’t be on the mound.
That philosophy has helped the Tigers during a late season push and eventual wild card series win. It’s gotta be the key to a deeper run, right?
According to MLB.com, the Tigers “pitching chaos” might be their best weapon.
It’s certainly going to play a factor in this series. For the Tigers it’s less about who starts the game and more about how many arms they’ll have to expend to make it through the series.
Here’s what to expect from the Tigers ahead of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET.
When will Tarik Skubal pitch for the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS?
Skubal pitched Game 1 against the Astros, helping the Tigers sweep Houston in the Wild Card series. Expect Skubal to be on the mound for Game 2 on Monday.
I’d expect Tyler Holton or Reese Olson to start Game 1. That said I’d also expect quite a few arms to see action on Saturday.
Holton is most likely to start the game and averaging about two innings of action against the Guardians this season. He’s 2-0 and has only given up eight hits with no earned runs.
Depending on how many arms the Tigers have to use through the first two games will affect who starts Game 3.
Reese Olson is the only other pitcher on staff aside from Skubal that has a win over the Guardians this year.
For Game 4, I’d expect Beau Brieske to take the mound.
Again, the name on the lineup sheet isn’t nearly as important as who gets the save and who gets called out of the bullpen and how many innings they throw.
That uncertainty has been their strength. It could also be their downfall if this series falls apart.