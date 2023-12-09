Projected Dodgers lineup after signing Shohei Ohtani to record-breaking contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani agreed to a $700 million contract on Saturday. Here's what the team's lineup could look like in 2024.
By Scott Rogust
The big free agency domino has finally fallen, and that's because two-way superstar and two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani made his free agency decision. Ohtani had preferred to keep his free agency process under wraps and reportedly held it against teams if they were to leak information to the media. Then there was the debacle on Friday in which there were conflicting reports about whether or not he was flying to Toronto.
But on Saturday, Ohtani broke the news on his Instagram account that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, announced that the superstar's contract was for 10 years, and was worth a maximum of $700 million. You read that correctly, $700 million!
Dodgers fans are probably wondering what the team's batting order will look like heading into the 2024 season with Ohtani.
What Dodgers' 2024 lineup looks like after Shohei Ohtani signing
Here is what the Dodgers' batting order could look like entering 2024, based on the players they have on their roster as of this writing.
- 2B Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- C Will Smith
- 3B Max Muncy
- LF Chris Taylor
- CF James Outman
- SS Miguel Rojas
- RF Jason Heyward
Starting a game off with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani in that order? Best of luck to opposing pitchers who have to face that order in particular.
Ohtani is going to be slotted in as their designated hitter from here on out, which does put JD Martinez's status with the team in question. Martinez was the team's designated hitter last season, and he is currently a free agent.
The cleanup spot could be a toss-up between either Will Smith or Max Muncy, considering both batted fourth in the lineup this past season.
Rounding out the rest of the order would be Chris Taylor, James Outman, Miguel Rojas, and Jason Heyward. A top-heavy lineup, but still pretty potent all around. It could help overcome their starting rotation, which still could use some bolstering.
Regardless, Ohtani is with the Dodgers for the next 10 years, with a contract that helps keep the team competitive and contains no opt-outs.