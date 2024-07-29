Projected Los Angeles Dodgers rotation and lineup after blockbuster 3-team trade
By Lior Lampert
On the eve of the MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox agreed on a three-team blockbuster deal.
The Dodgers will receive utility man Tommy Edman from the Cardinals and reliever Michael Kopech via the White Sox as part of the massive swap. Los Angeles sent prospects (Miguel Vargas, Noah Miller, Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus) to Chicago to facilitate the transaction.
Edman is a versatile option who can play multiple infield positions (second base and shortstop) or handle outfield duties. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old has yet to make his 2024 debut after undergoing wrist surgery this past offseason.
Kopech is a 28-year-old pitcher with experience as a starter, though he's in the middle of his first full-time season in the bullpen. Amid the transition, he's 2-8 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.351 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and nine saves across 43.2 innings of work.
But where do the Dodgers' new acquisitions fit on the roster? Will Edman be part of the everyday lineup? Did Los Angeles bring Kopech in to remain in his current role or revert to being a rotational piece?
Below, we forecast how things shake out for the Dodgers in a post-Edman/Kopech world.
Projected Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after blockbuster 3-team trade
Let's first take a look at the batting lineup:
Player
Position
1. Mookie Betts
SS
2. Will Smith
C
3. Shohei Ohtani
DH
4. Teoscar Hernandez
LF
5. Andy Pages
RF
6. Gavin Lux
2B
7. Enrique Hernandez
3B
8. Cavan Biggio
1B
9. Tommy Edman
CF
Eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts is currently on the 10-day injury list. However, he took "some light swings" on July 22, indicating he is trending in the right direction toward a return to action. Until he's back, Edman will presumably fill the shortstop position, and James Outman will stay in centerfield.
Veteran slugger Freddie Freeman recently got placed on the emergency family leave list. While it remains unclear how extensive his absence is, he will eventually factor into the equation, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Projected Los Angeles Dodgers rotation after blockbuster 3-team trade
Player
RHP Tyler Glasnow
RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto
RHP Gavin Stone
LHP Clayton Kershaw
RHP Walker Buehler
Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw made his first appearance of the campaign this past week. Meanwhile, prized offseason addition Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been on the 60-day IL since June 16. But when this rotation is at full strength, it will be among the best in the majors. Not to mention, former All-Star Walker Buehler is still on the IL. His addition will only bolster the unit for the Dodgers.
As you can see, the depth Los Angeles has will likely ensure Kopech stays in the bullpen. But the Dodgers can turn to the right-hander in a pinch if needed.