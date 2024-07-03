Fansided

Projected Lakers depth chart after signing LeBron James leaves a lot to be desired

The Lakers brought back LeBron James. But they're also bringing back almost all of a roster that couldn't get out of the first-round last season.

By Ian Levy

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The Lakers have officially escaped the worst-case scenario of the offseason, retaining LeBron James on a two-year, $104 million contract that includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the final season. However, they'll be staring out the same scenario next offseason when he could conceivably opt-out and re-enter free agency. They've also given up any leverage for a possible trade, as unlikely as it would have been, if things go south this year.

But keeping LeBron for another year is still a big win anyway you slice it. The problem is that's really the only win over the Lakers' offseason so far. The draft is behind us, we're two days into free agency, and so far the only changes to the depth chart are the additions of rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 depth chart

POSITION

PLAYER

Point guard

D'Angelo Russell

Shooting guard

Austin Reaves

Small forward

LeBron James

Power forward

Rui Hachimura

Center

Anthony Davis

Reserve

Jarred Vanderbilt

Reserve

Gabe Vincent

Reserve

Dalton Knecht

Reserve

Jaxson Hayes

Reserve

Christian Wood

Reserve

Cam Reddish

Reserve

Maxwell Lewis

Reserve

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Reserve

Max Christie

Reserve

Bronny James

Bronny is unlikely to play this year and while Knecht was a great value at No. 17 and has some skills. that were lacking on this roster last year — shooting and secondary creation — it's not clear he's ready to be play 20-25 minutes per game for a contender. Remember, this is essentially the same roster that needed to survive the Play-In Tournament just to grab the No. 8 seed last season, and only barely avoided a first-round sweep at the hands of the Nuggets.

You can argue that Knecht makes them better, as does a healthy Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent. But those are still pretty small upgrades, especially when teams that finished ahead of them in the standings last year have already made much bigger moves — the Mavs grabbing Klay Thompson, the Timberwolves landing Rob Dillingham, the Thunder getting Isaiah Hartenstein, the Suns signing Monte Morris, the Pelicans trading for Dejounte Murray, etc.

The Lakers took care of their No 1 priority of the summer, scoring Aerosmith tickets. Whoops, I mean re-signing LeBron. But they still have a lot of work to left to do with many of the biggest offseason pieces already off the board.

