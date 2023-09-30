Projected Los Angeles Dodgers rotation for the 2023 postseason
The Dodgers are in one of the most interesting and complicated spots this October.
The Dodgers may have the most interesting pitching situation in the entire postseason this year. They really don't have too many quality options for the playoffs, leaving them with rookies and aging veterans.
Most teams will opt to go with three- or four-man rotations in October, with the Dodgers being forced to follow suit because of their struggling depth with the pitching staff. What could their rotation look like this October?
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw finds himself as the only staple in this Dodgers postseason rotation. Kershaw remains one of the best pitchers of the 21st century. His postseason performance hasn't always been as good as his regular seasons (4.22 postseason ERA vs. 2.48 regular season ERA), but he remains one of the game's best.
He firmly sits atop this Dodgers rotation, regardless of any slight struggle in the past. He'll be in charge of anchoring this staff, matching up against opposing aces throughout October.
Bobby Miller
Bobby Miller came to the MLB with some incredible hype around him. He hasn't been the world-beater that many hoped for (yet), but he has shown incredible talent and promise in his rookie year.
He'll find himself following Kershaw in the Dodgers postseason rotation because he's been their second most consistent pitcher. Besides the consistency, he also harnesses the ability to take a game over on his own. He's allowing a slash line of .216/.260/.362 in September, solidifying himself in the LA Dodgers postseason rotation.
Lance Lynn
Lance Lynn has some serious red flags surrounding him as we approach the 2023 postseason. He's gotten hit around a bit recently, allowing over two home runs per nine innings over the last month. His 4.5 BB/9 in September also shows room for concern.
But the Dodgers don't have another option for the third starter in their rotation. They have to go with Lynn. Los Angeles will be creative and exploratory through the postseason, likely experimenting with openers and bullpen games as well.
The fourth spot in the rotation will likely be an opener. Emmet Sheehan would be a good candidate to eat some of the middle innings if this is the case. But, whenever they can, the Dodgers will likely try to stick with three main starters, getting Kershaw and Miller the ball as often as possible.