Projected Las Vegas Raiders QB depth chart after Antonio Pierce names a starter
As we approach the regular season, the dust is starting to settle on position battles around the league. Few were more prominently discussed and debated than the Las Vegas Raiders' QB battle, which saw new head coach Antonio Pierce deciding between veteran Gardner Minshew and NFL sophomore Aidan O'Connell.
There are merits to both options. Minshew made the Pro Bowl last season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he filled in admirably for the injured Anthony Richardson. O'Connell, meanwhile, started in 10 of 11 appearances for the Raiders. The fourth-round pick was so effective as a rookie that Davante Adams was in his corner.
Ultimately, Pierce opted for experience over upside. The Raiders' head coach announced Minshew as QB1 on Sunday, putting any lingering speculation on the subject to bed.
This shouldn't come as a huge shock. The Raiders invested real money to bring Minshew into the fold, giving him $25 million over a two-year period. Las Vegas probably has eyes on the 2025 draft class after missing out on Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., so O'Connell is not necessarily cemented as the "future" in Sin City. That gave Minshew, who just has more credibility to his name, a significant upper hand.
Las Vegas Raiders QB depth chart with Gardner Minshew established as starter
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Gardner Minshew II
Aidan O'Connell
Nathan Peterman
Carter Bradley
The bulk of the discourse here obviously revolves around Minshew and O'Connell. That is where the discourse will remain concentrated for the next few months. Just because Minshew won the job in Week 1, that doesn't mean he has it secured for 18 weeks. O'Connell will keep Minshew's feet to the fire. There is a clear performance mandate for the vet.
At 28, Minshew has been around the block a few times. He has spent the majority of his career as a backup, but multiple opportunities have fallen into his lap. Generally, Minshew takes advantage of said opportunities. He's not the flashiest operator, but he has mobility outside the pocket, sharp processing skills, and enough confidence to test a defense. The jorts and immaculate facial hair are an added bonus.
O'Connell had real flashes as a rookie, but he's far more mistake-prone than Minshew at this stage of his career. It would not be surprising in the least if O'Connell claims the job midseason, especially if the Raiders stumble out of the gate. There are fairly high expectations for Pierce and the new-look Raiders after how last season ended. Las Vegas fans were finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Now, it's time to deliver.
Minshew almost led the Colts to the playoffs last season, completing 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions across 17 appearances (13 starts). That was enough for his first Pro Bowl berth. If he can provide a similar level of stability to the Raiders' offense, with Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, and other high-powered weapons at his disposal, Las Vegas should be plenty happy with the outcome here.
Nathan Peterman, who spent a couple seasons with Las Vegas before his most recent two-year stint in Chicago, has a decent chance to claim the QB3 spot on the 53-man roster. If not, he could carve out a niche on the practice squad with a call waiting for him in cases of emergency. Carter Bradley, an undrafted rookie from Toledo, also has a chance to land on the practice squad.