Projected Ravens QB depth chart after reuniting with Tyler Huntley to solidify Lamar Jackson’s backup spot
By Lior Lampert
A day after getting released by the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Tyler Huntley will stay in the division, landing with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news, noting that Huntley and the Ravens are reuniting following a "brief" stint with the Browns.
As Schultz points out, Huntley (AKA "Snoop") is considered a "fan and locker-room favorite" in Baltimore. So, members of the Ravens Flock are presumably happy about his return. But more importantly, the 26-year-old bolsters the positional group behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.
Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson is the only signal-caller on Baltimore's 53-man roster besides Jackson. In other words, adding Huntley was a much-needed signing for the Ravens. However, which of the two will serve as Jackson's primary understudy?
Here's how we projected Baltimore's quarterback depth chart situation to shake out with Huntley back in the mix.
Name
Lamar Jackson
Josh Johnson
Tyler Huntley
Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic ($), Huntley will join the practice squad -- "for now." Nonetheless, that should change soon. His familiarity with Baltimore's offensive scheme will expedite his ramp-up process. And notably, we've seen how the Ravens view his and Johnson's hierarchical status when they share a quarterback room.
In 2021, Huntley and Johnson were both with the Ravens. That year, Jackson dealt with a nagging ankle injury. The former was the replacement, not the latter.
Johnson logged one start in Week 16 of that season. Ironically, this was his last time taking the field to begin a contest, which only happened because Huntley got placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. After a one-game hiatus, the undrafted fifth-year pro retook the reigns, relegating the seasoned vet to the bench.
It feels like a matter of time before history repeats itself. Huntley is merely two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl nod (albeit a shocking appearance). Of course, he's not Jackson, but his dual-threat skill set resembles Baltimore's franchise passer more closely than Johnson's.
Huntley is 3-6 in nine career starts (all with the Ravens). He's completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions across total games. His 115 carries for 509 additional yards and three scores demonstrate his mobility and rushing prowess.
Baltimore addressed one of their most significant needs heading into the 2024 campaign by acquiring Huntley.