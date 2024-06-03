Projected Real Madrid starting XI after blockbuster Kylian Mbappe move
It is one of the worst-kept secrets in soccer but Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Mbappe to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Every document has been signed, sealed and completed. Real Madrid, set to announce Mbappe as new signing next week after winning the Champions League. Mbappe made his decision in February; he can now be considered new Real player."
Los Blancos are in dreamland after winning the Champions League last weekend. The signing of Mbappe has confirmed Real Madrid as the biggest club in the World.
We are now into a new Galacticos era in the Spanish capital and it is down to Carlo Ancelotti to guide this roster into winning multiple trophies a season. Here is what Ancelotti's lineup could be in the next campaign.
Real Madrid projected lineup for next season:
- Thibaut Courtois
- Daniel Carvajal
- David Alaba
- Antonio Rudiger
- Alphonso Davies
- Jude Bellingham
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Rodrygo
- Kylian Mbappe
- Vinicius Junior
- Endrick
Will Real Madrid be unstoppable with Mbappe in their roster?
The dynamic at Real Madrid will change when a superstar like Mbappe walks into the dressing room. Having too many stars in one roster can be bad if it leads to the team playing as individuals. The Galacticos era at the club when they had David Beckham, Ronaldo and Luis Figo did not live up to the hype surrounding them. In fact Beckham won just one La Liga title with Real Madrid.
However, Los Blancos now have Ancelotti at their helm who has coached star-studded rosters at Chelsea, AC Milan and PSG. Ancelotti is now in his second spell at Real Madrid and is the perfect man to ease Mbappe into this incredible squad.
A formation change will be necessary in order to fit Mbappe into this roster. His signing could push Jude Bellingham into a more defensive midfield position. Toni Kroos has now retired so Bellingham would be a great replacement for him in the middle of the park rather than in an advanced role.
It is not just Mbappe who is joining Real Madrid this summer but Brazilian wonder kid Endrick is as well. The 17-year-old announced himself onto the World stage by scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over England at Wembley Stadium in a friendly game earlier this year. Endrick could lead the line for Real Madrid with Mbappe playing just behind him.
One transfer that could happen is Alphonso Davies joining Los Blancos from Bayern Munich. The left-back could become the first Canadian to play for Real Madrid. Davies would shore up their defense as well as contribute to their attack.
Mbappe would likely have Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior playing on either flank of him. Although, Mbappe could also be used as a left-winger when needed. This is certainly a frightening attack that will be expected to win La Liga and the Champions League for Real Madrid again next season.