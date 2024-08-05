Projected Steelers depth chart entering preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2024 NFL season with a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and other added pieces. Presumptive starting quarterback Russell Wilson has been limited thus far in training camp due to a calf injury. Kicker Chris Boswell, who has been solid the last few seasons, has also struggled in camp.
The start of the 2024 NFL season may still be over a month away but the preseason slate begins this upcoming weekend.
Take a look at how the depth chart could shape out ahead of the first preseason game at home against the Houston Texans on Friday, August 9.
Projected depth chart for Steelers offense
The Steelers may have made the playoffs in 2023, other than that they are looking to put the last season in the rearview mirror.
In terms of the offense, quarterback Justin Fields has had a solid training camp performance so far. He has shown that he can throw the deep ball while also being able to use his legs to make a play under pressure. Second-year wide receiver George Pickens also has connected with Fields and Allen. The Steelers are hopeful that Russell Wilson will return from his calf injury sooner rather than later.
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Quarterback
Russell Wilson
Justin Fields
Kyle Allen
Running Back
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wide Receiver
George Pickens
Calvin Austin III
Dez Fitzpatrick
Wide Receiver
Van Jefferson
Quez Watkins
Wide Receiver
Roman Wilson
Scotty MIller
Tight End
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
Connor Heyward
Fullback
Jack Colletto
Left Tackle
Troy Fautanu
Dan Moore Jr.
Left Guard
Isaac Seumalo
Mason McCormick
Center
Zach Frazier
Nate Herbig
Right Guard
James Daniels
Spencer Anderson
Right Tackle
Broderick Jones
Dylan Cook
Projected depth chart for Steelers defense
Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson has proved doubters wrong as he made the offense's job hard when he is on the field during practice. Wilson was a late-round draft pick due to concerns over previous knee injuries. However, the Steelers are pleased that he hasn't had any issues so far.
Cornerback Cameron Sutton did sign with the Steelers this offseason. However, he won't find himself back in the depth chart to start the season. Sutton will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season as he violated the NFL's code of conduct policy. The Steelers will use the preseason to find the perfect replacement for Sutton until he returns midseason.
Veterans T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are back leading the defense and are expected to difference makers again in 2024.
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Defensive End (L)
Larry Ogunjobi
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Demarvin Leal
Nose Tackle
Keeanu Benton
Montravius Adams
Defensive End (R)
Cameron Heyward
Logan Lee
Weakside Linebacker
T.J. Watt
Markus Golden
Inside Linebacker (L)
Cole Holcomb
Mark Robinson
Inside Linebacker (R)
Patrick Queen
Payton Wilson
Kyron Johnson
Cornerback (L)
Joey Porter Jr.
Darius Rush
Cameron Sutton
Strong Safety
DeShon Elliott
Miles Killebrew
Ryan Watts
Free Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Damontae Kazee
Cornerback (R)
Donte Jackson
Anthony Averett
Cory Trice Jr.
Projected depth chart for Steelers special teams
The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright as competition for Chris Boswell. If the starting kicker continues to struggle throughout the preseason, the Steelers may be forced to turn to Wright.
Position
Player 1
Player 2
Place Kicker
Chris Boswell
Matthew Wright
Punter/Holder
Cameron Johnston
Punt Returner
Calvin Austin III
Cordarrelle Patterson
Kick Returner
Cordarrelle Patterson
Quez Watkins
Long Snapper
Christian Kuntz