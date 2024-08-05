Fansided

Projected Steelers depth chart entering preseason

By Bethany Cohen

How will the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart pan out for Week 1 of the preseason?
How will the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart pan out for Week 1 of the preseason? / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2024 NFL season with a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and other added pieces. Presumptive starting quarterback Russell Wilson has been limited thus far in training camp due to a calf injury. Kicker Chris Boswell, who has been solid the last few seasons, has also struggled in camp.

The start of the 2024 NFL season may still be over a month away but the preseason slate begins this upcoming weekend.

Take a look at how the depth chart could shape out ahead of the first preseason game at home against the Houston Texans on Friday, August 9.

Projected depth chart for Steelers offense

The Steelers may have made the playoffs in 2023, other than that they are looking to put the last season in the rearview mirror.

In terms of the offense, quarterback Justin Fields has had a solid training camp performance so far. He has shown that he can throw the deep ball while also being able to use his legs to make a play under pressure. Second-year wide receiver George Pickens also has connected with Fields and Allen. The Steelers are hopeful that Russell Wilson will return from his calf injury sooner rather than later.

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Quarterback

Russell Wilson

Justin Fields

Kyle Allen

Running Back

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Cordarrelle Patterson

Wide Receiver

George Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Dez Fitzpatrick

Wide Receiver

Van Jefferson

Quez Watkins

Wide Receiver

Roman Wilson

Scotty MIller

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington

Connor Heyward

Fullback

Jack Colletto

Left Tackle

Troy Fautanu

Dan Moore Jr.

Left Guard

Isaac Seumalo

Mason McCormick

Center

Zach Frazier

Nate Herbig

Right Guard

James Daniels

Spencer Anderson

Right Tackle

Broderick Jones

Dylan Cook

Projected depth chart for Steelers defense

Rookie linebacker Payton Wilson has proved doubters wrong as he made the offense's job hard when he is on the field during practice. Wilson was a late-round draft pick due to concerns over previous knee injuries. However, the Steelers are pleased that he hasn't had any issues so far.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton did sign with the Steelers this offseason. However, he won't find himself back in the depth chart to start the season. Sutton will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season as he violated the NFL's code of conduct policy. The Steelers will use the preseason to find the perfect replacement for Sutton until he returns midseason.

Veterans T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are back leading the defense and are expected to difference makers again in 2024.

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Defensive End (L)

Larry Ogunjobi

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Demarvin Leal

Nose Tackle

Keeanu Benton

Montravius Adams

Defensive End (R)

Cameron Heyward

Logan Lee

Weakside Linebacker

T.J. Watt

Markus Golden

Inside Linebacker (L)

Cole Holcomb

Mark Robinson

Inside Linebacker (R)

Patrick Queen

Payton Wilson

Kyron Johnson

Cornerback (L)

Joey Porter Jr.

Darius Rush

Cameron Sutton

Strong Safety

DeShon Elliott

Miles Killebrew

Ryan Watts

Free Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Damontae Kazee

Cornerback (R)

Donte Jackson

Anthony Averett

Cory Trice Jr.

Projected depth chart for Steelers special teams

The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright as competition for Chris Boswell. If the starting kicker continues to struggle throughout the preseason, the Steelers may be forced to turn to Wright.

Position

Player 1

Player 2

Place Kicker

Chris Boswell

Matthew Wright

Punter/Holder

Cameron Johnston

Punt Returner

Calvin Austin III

Cordarrelle Patterson

Kick Returner

Cordarrelle Patterson

Quez Watkins

Long Snapper

Christian Kuntz

