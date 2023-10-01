Projected Texas Rangers rotation for the 2023 postseason
Injuries have derailed the ideal pitching rotation for the Texas Rangers.
At the beginning of the year, Jacob DeGrom was the ace of the Texas Rangers and Max Scherzer was a New York Met. A few months later, DeGrom underwent Tommy John Surgery and Scherzer is a Ranger.
With the MLB playoffs approaching, it's a good idea to take a look at what each team's pitching staff will look like in the playoffs. For the Rangers, injuries have changed the outlook of their rotation down the stretch of the season. Who's going to be getting the ball for the Rangers this October?
Nathan Eovaldi
Nathan Eovaldi has been great for the Rangers all year. He's paced the Texas rotation while putting his name in the running for Cy Young early on.
He will absolutely be the ace of this staff down the stretch, especially with the injuries to DeGrom, Max Scherzer and Jon Gray. The righty should provide solid postseason experience for the Rangers rotation in October.
Dane Dunning
Dane Dunning will be in the Rangers postseason rotation for sure, but it's unclear whether he'll be the second or third guy in the rotation. At this point, Dunning is 12-6 with a WAR near 3.0.
Dunning has provided the Rangers with a dependable veteran that is able to combat some of the top lineups in the major leagues. His role in the postseason will be crucial for the Rangers' success. Dunning's spot is secure in the playoff rotation.
Jordan Montgomery
When the Rangers traded for Jordan Montgomery, they were uncertain at what they would be getting. He had thrown pretty well for the Cardinals, but his performance has only gotten better since arriving in Texas.
In Texas, Montgomery has put together a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts, making him the most dependable starter for the Rangers over that stretch. He could very well find himself getting the ball early in the series if the Rangers opt for that. His left handedness just adds to his value as well.
Max Scherzer? Jon Gray?
Max Scherzer has been labeled "unlikely" to return to the rotation in the playoffs. But, Scherzer has defied the odds in the past, and depending on how the postseason plays out, he could look to make a return if everything goes right.
Jon Gray, on the other hand, is looking to make a return by a potential game 5 of the ALDS. He's eligible to return from the IL on October 13th, as he landed there with a forearm injury.