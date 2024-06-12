Projecting a Paul George contract extension this summer
As the Los Angeles Clippers try to keep James Harden on the roster for next season, the franchise is also looking to retain free agent Paul George.
George seems destined to be on the roster for the foreseeable future once Kawhi Leonard is extended but bad blood and an unwillingness to add a fourth year to a possible maximum contract extension has led the star to consider free agency.
This comes as Paul George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting. While the star will hit 35 during next season's postseason, George can likely be the second star on a title-winning team. Although the All-NBA veteran still has plenty of talent, he will likely lose his star status in the third and fourth year of the new contract he probably gets this offseason. He is also extremely injury-prone with the majority of his issues coming from the lower part of his body.
The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as a target for George as they have a max slot available for him. The Clippers can give the most to George at $221 million over four years with other teams being able to offer $212 million over four years.
Philly seems likely to offer George the max figure while the hometown Clippers will may not be able to go over the three-year, $152.4-million contract extension that they gave to Leonard early this year.
As the Clippers get a lot of free agent talks this offseason, it's worth wondering what Paul George will likely get in free agency.
Paul George will have options in free agency
While it's hard to know if George will end up with the Sixers or Clippers, it's easy to say that George will likely sign a deal that includes three more years' worth of maximum money or more. Still, this is a decision that will probably come down to the last minute with the Sixers and Clippers being the final two candidates.
In all likelihood, George will decide between an extra max year with the Sixers, staying at home with the Clippers, joining a team like the Orlando Magic, or working out a sign-and-trade with the New York Knicks.
Based on pure gut, I will say that George takes the extra max year on the contract plus having a chance to compete for a title, and signs with Philadelphia.