Projecting Jurrangelo Cijntje's future: How the Mariners will use their switch-pitcher
With the 15th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners selected switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje from Mississippi State University. That's not a typo. Cijntje pitches with both his left and his right hand at a high level.
With a player like this, the Mariners see an obvious unique opportunity. In the day and age of analytics where managers are using platoon matchups to their advantage more than ever before, Cijntje could provide a nightmare to opposing managers with the ability to make every matchup in his favor.
But how are the Mariners going to use him? There are a few different options here and they each make sense for their own reasons.
How should the Mariners use Jurrangelo Cijntje
Option 1: Right-handed only
On the MLB Draft broadcast, there was speculation that Cijntje would be moving to only throwing right-handed because he is much better from that side. This would be Seattle selecting and choosing to use him as only a right-handed pitcher, which completely takes away the unique ability in his game.
I don't see this as the most likely option. There is potential that, as he climbs the ladder in the minor leagues, his left-handed pitching ability just isn't professional baseball quality. I don't foresee this becoming a possibility until he gets close to the big leagues.
Option 2: Right-handed and left-handed in the same game (college plan)
The most likely option of the four here is that performs exactly as he did in college. The Mississippi State product would change which hand he was throwing with depending on the batter and the situation.
If he's struggling to command from the left side, he would throw right handed. If he's facing a lefty that struggles against southpaws, he would throw left-handed. But the key here is that he would use both hands in one appearance.
Option 3: Right-handed starter, left-handed reliever
Imagine this: You are able to add a player to your roster who can start every fifth day, pitching from the right side. Then in the four games between starts, he's available out of the bullpen as a lefty specialist.
This is a bit of a question mark. This may or may not be more beneficial than option two, where he is switching in the middle of the game. The big bonus here is that the Mariners can now carry an extra bat or an arm with Cijntje being both a starter and reliever in one.
It's also important to note that Cijntje's body would be taxed due to the workload. The legs, core, back and rest of his body are all going to be exhausted in between starts as well as his right arm. This may not be the most sustainable option.
Option 4: Right-handed starter, left-handed starter
In my opinion, this is the dream scenario. It would look like this. Sunday, Cijntje makes the start, only pitching from the right side. Friday, Cijntje gets the start again, making it from the left side this time. Next Wednesday, he would get the ball again as a righty.
The best way to utilize this plan is to start Cijntje every fifth or sixth day to provide ample rest in between appearances.
The key here is his ability to be at an MLB level from both sides. The odds of a pitcher being able to throw at an MLB level in the first place are incredibly slim. Now throw in the fact that Cijntje would need to do this with both his right and left arm and you have something that is almost impossible.
But how cool would that be?