Recently-pitched Alek Manoah trade destination could be best for both parties
Alek Manoah trade rumours are again heating up as the 2024 MLB season creeps closer. Below is a player swap that could be in the best interest of both teams involved.
By Jake Kleiner
Opening day is just around 48 hours away. As major league teams are finalizing their rosters and making their last adjustments, Bleacher Report has outlined six last-minute blockbuster trade ideas for various MLB teams. One of the trades mentioned is a player swap between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds.
The proposed trade would send infielder Jonathan India to the Blue Jays with embattled right-hander Alek Manoah to the Reds.
Although it is rare for trades of this magnitude to occur so close to Opening Day, it would create much-needed roster space for both teams involved -- Manoah isn’t guaranteed a rotation spot with the Jays, and the Reds have a surplus of major league-level infielders. This trade was voted a ‘fair trade’ by the Baseball Trade Values Simulator, so let's take a closer look at why this trade makes a lot of sense and could very well serve to benefit both parties.
Why Alek Manoah-Jonathan India trade would help Reds
As mentioned above, The Reds have more than enough infield talent. Their roster includes Christian Encarnacion-Strand at first base, Matt McLain at second, Elly De La Cruz at shortstop, and Jeimer Candelario at third base. Additionally, they've bolstered their lineup by acquiring utility infielder Santiago Espinal from Toronto earlier this month. This sets the stage for a potential major trade, a reverse of that recent transaction.
Keeping Jonathan India would undoubtedly be of at least some benefit to the Reds, yet their weak starting rotation is a much more glaring concern than the infield. With a total of six infield players, expanding to seven with the inclusion of Marte and eight when Spencer Steer is counted—the team has a substantial number of infield options under their control through at least 2026.
Their rotation, however, is lacking personnel and has lots of room to improve. Besides Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, this team has little consistency and depth. Although Manoah was awful in 2023 and had a poor lone start this spring, he still has so much potential. The 2022 Cy Young finalist seems to be experiencing a confidence issue rather than a ‘stuff’ issue, which could be improved upon by a change of scenery and a new pitching staff.
Why Alek Manoah-Jonathan India trade would help Blue Jays
The Blue Jays would greatly benefit from acquiring a solidified, major league-ready second baseman for the 2024 season. Their current second-base situation will consist of split time between Cavan Biggio, Davis Schnieder, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa based on matchups.
Biggio and Kiner-Falefa are both below-average major league hitters, and Schnieder remains one of this roster's biggest wildcards (in his first 21 games last year, he hit .403 and seven home runs, and in his next 14, he hit .102 and one home run). India, however, has shown consistency through his first three big league seasons - he is a career .255 hitter with 48 home runs and a .338 wOBA (weighted on-base average).
In terms of losing Manoah, it may not affect the Jays all that much. They have solidified their first four rotation spots with Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassist, and Yusei Kikuchi, and there is plenty of competition for the fifth spot from within. Bowden Francis has already been confirmed as the number five starter to start the season, and the organization's top prospect, Ricky Tiedimann, is expected to join the big league club at some point this season.