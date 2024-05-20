Proposing a savvy Chiefs trade to acquire a former first-round edge rusher
By Kinnu Singh
Sustaining a dynasty is even more difficult than beginning one. When a team finds continued postseason success, they eventually have to battle through collective attrition, fatigue, ego, and contentment. So far, only the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have managed to construct a dynastic roster in the free agency and salary cap era.
Although there were concerns about the Chiefs receivers heading into the 2023 season, their passing attack was never expected to struggle as much as it did. In 2023, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was relegated to managerial duties due to underwhelming performances from the offensive tackles and wide receivers.
Instead, Kansas City relied on coaching, discipline, and defense to win games in the postseason. That was enough to secure the team's second consecutive Super Bowl championship, but it's not a recipe that general manager Brett Veach wants to follow again in 2024.
Veach has done his best to retain the team's stars, plug in roster weaknesses, and bring in new players. As the Chiefs begin the daunting task of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships, there are a few more moves Veach can make to prepare for the long season ahead. The Chiefs focused on bolstering their offense, but the defense could use some attention after losing key contributors this offseason.
Chiefs could acquire an underrated pass rusher from the Buccaneers
While defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has managed to scheme up pressure with exotic blitz packages, Kansas City's defense is thin on pass rushers, and Super Bowl contenders can always use players who can pressure the quarterback.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could be an unexpected trade option for the Chiefs. Tryon-Shoyinka has not surpassed five sacks in a single season during his three years in the league, but he has improved over the years and has the physical tools to be a productive player. Tryon-Shoyinka is 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds with rare athletic ability for his size.
With Spagnuolo, perhaps Tryon-Shoyinka could develop into a key rotational piece that provides Kansas City with the depth they need to keep their starters fresh and healthy.
Kansas City could potentially acquire Tryon-Shoyinka for a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick that becomes a 2025 fourth-round pick based on his playing time or production. While the price may seem cheap for a player that was a first-round selection just three years ago, Tryon-Shoyinka's contract and production will limit the Buccaneers' asking price.
When the Buccaneers selected Tryon-Shoyinka with the last pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would develop into an athletic pass rusher to replace Jason Pierre-Paul. Things haven't worked out as planned, and Tampa Bay decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Tryon-Shoyinka's contract.
Tampa Bay signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory in free agency and selected Alabama pass rusher Chris Braswell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, signaling that they may be preparing to move on from Tryon-Shoyinka.
“Joe can move all across the line of scrimmage and help us in a lot of things,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s our linebacker, he’s our defensive end, he’s our three-tech, he’s our part-time nickel, he’s our part-time inside ‘backer. He can come from a lot of areas, so he has a lot of jobs. He’s one of those chess pieces that I talk about.”
Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he is unlikely to be ready by the start of the 2024 season. George Karlaftis had a productive sophomore campaign with 10 1/2 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and three pass breakups. Mike Danna, who has served as an undervalued rotational player, could fill in. Felix Anudike-Uzomah could also take a leap in his sophomore year. Still, there are a lot of uncertainties at the position.
As a small-market team, the Buccaneers have rarely received any attention outside of Tom Brady's stay with the team. Cornerback Aqib Talib, for example, was underrated for years before New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick plucked him away in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2012. It's possible that another undervalued gem is sitting in Tampa Bay, waiting for a change of scenery and the right exposure to blossom into a star.