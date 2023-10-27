Prove it: 3 Davante Adams trades Raiders can’t possibly turn down
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to trade Davante Adams, right? Right???
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are... exciting. The vibes have shifted dramatically since C.J. Stroud's arrival. He looks like the best player from the 2023 draft class, and while it's too early for sweeping proclamations, a lot of the pre-draft criticisms have fallen utterly flat.
At 3-3, the Texans are very much within striking distance of a wild card spot — or even the division. Stroud operates with the poise of a veteran. He has nine touchdowns and only one interception in six games, the lowest INT rate in the league. As a rookie.
Houston's WR room has serious talent. Nico Collins is off to an explosive start to his third NFL season. He has 19 more receiving yards than Adams... in one less game. Third-round pick Tank Dell, who Stroud advocated for before the draft, has been a nifty weapon with his elite yards-after-catch ability. Robert Woods is an established WR2 who has taken quickly to Stroud.
Still... there's room for improvement, especially if the Texans want to get aggressive. DeMeco Ryans has Houston's defense on solid ground and the offense, while efficient, tends to rank near the middle of the pack overall. Adams might push the Texans into the upper tier with his singular playmaking talent, which would in turn generate better opportunities for Collins, Dell, and others.
If Stroud has the complete package, why wait? Trade for Adams and get the contention train rolling.