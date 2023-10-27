Prove it: 3 Davante Adams trades Raiders can’t possibly turn down
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going to trade Davante Adams, right? Right???
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in passing yards, per usual. Patrick Mahomes is right back on the MVP campaign trail. Travis Kelce is still the best tight end in modern NFL history. Andy Reid is probably the best offensive coach in modern NFL history... maybe ever, depending on how bold you're feeling.
Those facts make it a bit silly to call wide receiver a position of "need' for the Chiefs, who could coast to the postseason and operate as considerable favorites in the AFC — and the Super Bowl — with nary a change to the roster.
But, the WR room is shallow. There is a stark lack of proven, consistent options in the pass-catching department outside of Kelce. Rookie Rashee Rice has flashed. There's still optimism about Skyy Moore. Kadarius Toney hasn't repeated his abysmal Week 1 performance. But, at the end of the day, Kansas City's one big point of weakness is the WR room. If a defense keys in on Kelce in the postseason, even Mahomes might not be able to save the Chiefs' current bunch.
If Kansas City — with a dominant defensive front, a world-beating tight end, and a spunky lead RB in Isiah Pacheco — wants to eliminate concerns about the WR room, this is a simple solution. An expensive solution, no doubt. But pretty simple. Adams is still one of the best in the business at his position. His speed, verticality, and physicality all over the field would dramatically improve Kansas City's already-potent offense. If ever there was a QB to remind Adams of the Aaron Rodgers glory days, it's Mahomes.
The Chiefs should be in win-now mode for as long as Mahomes sticks around. It's important to balance the roster and not ignore the draft, but Adams would launch the Chiefs' offense to unfair heights. Whatever concerns there may be are outweighed by the immediate upside of this move.