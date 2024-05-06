PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 aggregate lead going into this game thanks to Niclas Fullkrug's goal in the first leg. The German forward has now scored 16 goals and made 10 assists in 43 games in all competitions this season.
The big news from the Dortmund camp recently was that Marco Reus will be leaving the club at the end of the season. This has prompted speculation that Reus could be heading to a team in MLS. He scored in Dortmund's 5-1 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga last weekend and will want to go out from the club he has served so well on a high.
Reus was part of the Dortmund side that lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley in the Champions League final back in 2013. A repeat of this final could happen at the same venue if the Black and Yellow can get past Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich defeat Real Madrid. Dortmund would love to avenge that defeat from over 10 years ago.
PSG did not have a game last weekend so Luis Enrique's side have had a long time to prepare for this one. It is Kylian Mbappe's last chance to win the Champions League with PSG before he heads to Real Madrid this summer.
PSG lineup predictions
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Achraf Hakimi
- Marquinhos
- Lucas Hernandez
- Nuno Mendes
- Warren Zaire-Emery
- Vitinha
- Fabian Ruiz
- Ousmane Dembele
- Kylian Mbappe
- Bradley Barcola
Borussia Dortmund lineup predictions
- Gregor Kobel
- Ian Maatsen
- Mats Hummels
- Nico Schlotterbeck
- Julian Ryerson
- Karim Adeyemi
- Julian Brandt
- Marcel Sabitzer
- Emre Can
- Jadon Sancho
- Niclas Fullkrug
How to watch PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, May. 7
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.