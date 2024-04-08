PSG vs. FC Barcelona live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
PSG host FC Barcelona in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Paris Saint-Germain could only draw 1-1 with Clermont Foot last weekend. Kylian Mbappe was limited to playing just 23 minutes as a substitute. Luis Enrique is getting his team used to playing without Mbappe -who is set to join Real Madrid this summer- but they will need him for this week's Champions League tie against FC Barcelona.
Goncalo Ramos got PSG's goal against Clermont. The Portuguese forward has now scored 11 times in 32 games in all competitions this season. It remains to be seen who will replace Mbappe but there are rumors that Marcus Rashford could be the man. Rashford has not looked like himself with Manchester United recently and a fresh start could be what is needed for the player.
PSG have all but wrapped up Ligue 1 -- they currently lead Brest by 10 points. The Champions League was an obsession of PSG's when they were spending big. However, if they can get past Barcelona then they may have a better chance than ever of winning the competition. It would be the perfect send-off for Mbappe before he moves on to pastures new this summer.
Barcelona are currently second in LaLiga but they are eight points off Real Madrid. Last time out, they beat Las Palmas 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raphinha. The Brazilian has found the back of the net six times and made 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions this season.
The return leg of this Champions League fixture is on Tuesday, April 16, kicking off at 3:00 p.m ET.
How to watch PSG vs. FC Barcelona in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 10
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.