PSG vs. Real Sociedad live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Paris Saint-Germain host Real Sociedad in the Champions League round of 16 this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Kylian Mbappe was left on the Paris Saint-Germain's bench for their 3-1 win over LOSC Lille at the weekend. They did not need him as goals from Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and an own goal from Alexsandro claimed all three points in the Ligue 1 fixture.
Luis Enrique claimed that he was resting Mbappe for the Champions League fixture against Real Sociedad this week. However, there will be rumblings that the Frenchman was benched due to his possible looming transfer to Real Madrid this summer.
Winning the Champions League has been an obsession of PSG's since they started making marquee signings. However, since the departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos it has not been quite so much of a fixation.
PSG have changed their system and are now focused on developing their own young French players. They now have a squad with an average age of just 24. They of course will be still vying to win the Champions League. With Mbappe's contract up in the summer, this could be their final chance to win it with him.
The Ligue 1 trophy looks to be already wrapped up for Enrique's side. They are 11 points clear at the top of the division. PSG should also make light work of Real Sociedad in the Champions League this week.
Sociedad are seventh in LaLiga and have not scored in their last four games in all competitions. Their squad has a lot of injuries which includes Kieran Tierney -who is on loan from Arsenal- out with a hamstring problem.
How to watch PSG vs. Real Sociedad in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.