PSV Eindhoven vs. Heracles Almelo live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Eredivisie online
PSV Eindhoven host Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie this Friday. Here is everything you need to know.
PSV Eindhoven are remarkably still undefeated in the Eredivisie this season. They are in for an 'invincibles' campaign with 19 wins, two draws and zero defeats in the division.
PSV won their last game 5-1 against FC Volendam, with Ricardo Pepi amongst the goalscorers. The USMNT forward has predominantly been used as a substitute this season -- captain Luuk de Jong is their starting striker. However, Pepi has still managed seven goals in 29 games in all competitions this season.
Pepi is amongst a trio of USMNT players at PSV, which also includes Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest. Tillman is on loan from Bayern Munich and has five goals and three assists in 15 Eredivisie matches this season.
Dest is on loan from Barcelona and from full-back has scored once and made four assists in the Dutch league this campaign. PSV have an option to buy Dest but with the news that Xavi is leaving Barca, he may want to give it another go at his parent club come the end of the season.
The Eredivisie looks to already be wrapped up for PSV, as they lead second-place Feyenoord by 10 points. They also have the Champions League to worry about and face Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 next week.
This Friday's game against Heracles Almelo is important but PSV will also have an eye on the Dortmund game the following Tuesday.
Heracles are currently 14th in the Eredivisie and just four points above the relegation zone. They have two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five games. Last time out they beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2.
How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Stadium: Philips Stadion
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Fans can watch this Eredivisie game live on ESPN+.