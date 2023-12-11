PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
PSV Eindhoven need at least a point against Arsenal to ensure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know.
Arsenal are already the Group B winners but their opposition this week PSV Eindhoven have not yet mathematically qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.
PSV have all but qualified and if they can claim at least a point against the Gunners then they will be through. If they lose, they will likely still qualify but only if Lens do not surpass their goal difference.
The Dutch side are top of the Eredivisie having won all 15 of their league matches. Last weekend they beat Heerenveen 2-0 thanks to goals from Guus Til and Ricardo Pepi.
Pepi along will fellow USMNT players Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman have found a team they can finally flourish with at PSV.
As Arsenal are already through and have won the group, they will likely field a second string team. They are currently second in the Premier League to Liverpool and have an opportunity to mount a title challenge this year.
However, last weekend they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. This was a blow to Mikel Arteta's side as Villa are now just one point behind them in the league.
How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Stadium: Philips Stadion
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.