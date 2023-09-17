Is Puka Nacua playing this week? Latest Rams vs. 49ers injury update
Here's the latest update on Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's status for Week 2.
By Kristen Wong
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is reportedly dealing with an oblique injury that could sideline him for Week 2.
Nacua was the Rams' unlikely hero in the season-opening win against the Seahawks. The fifth-round rookie finished with 10 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards, absorbing most of Matthew Stafford's attention with Cooper Kupp still on injured reserve.
Nacua actually tied Tyreek Hill for most targets in Week 1 and could develop into a key cog of the Rams' passing offense in 2023. After a tremendous start to his NFL career, Nacua may not recover from his oblique injury in time for Week 2.
During his days at BYU, Nacua suffered an ankle sprain that didn't cause him to miss too much time.
Rams injury update: Puka Nacua is questionable for Week 2
According to the Rams' Week 2 injury report, Puka Nacua is unspecified for Week 2's game against the 49ers. In this case, unspecified could mean questionable.
Even though Nacua is considered questionable, multiple NFL insiders are expecting him to play in Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET matchup.
Injury timeline: Nacua likely injured his oblique in Week 1 against the Seahawks. He took a few shots to his ribs during the game that may have lingered; Nacua did not practice at all Thursday.
Expected return: As NFL sources have stated, Nacua could return to the field in Week 2.
Potential replacements: If Nacua can't go, the Rams have Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek, and Austin Trammell on the depth chart. Robinson is an established veteran who last played for the Ravens, Skowronek is in his third year in L.A., and Trammell was just elevated from the practice squad.
Coach's quote: Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to "be ready to go" in Week 2. McVay said, "We're being smart with him. You guys saw what a physical performance he had last week.... We just wanted to make sure that we're doing everything we can to get him feeling as good as possible by Sunday."