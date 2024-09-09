Puka Nacua’s knee injury is more concerning for the Rams than a loss to the Lions
By Austen Bundy
The Los Angeles Rams are a man down, and a critical man at that.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua was carted off the field in Detroit and taken to the locker room during Los Angeles' Sunday Night Football game against the Lions.
The 2023 Pro Bowler was ruled out by the team and looked visibly frustrated as he exited Ford Field after a reported knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
It's unclear when in the game and how Nacua injured his knee but some fans thought it might have just been a minor blow as he was seen walking around after coming out of the blue medical tent on the Rams sideline near the end of the first half.
Losing to Detroit is the least of HC Sean McVay's problems
Los Angeles fell 26-20 in overtime to the Lions on Sunday night but an 0-1 start shouldn't be its main concern.
It's too early to put a potential timetable on Nacua's injury recovery but updates from the team will be closely watched in the coming hours and days.
One X user, Dr. Edwin Porras, speculated two instances in the game — one where Nacua went to the ground to secure a catch and another where he took a hard hit from a defender — could have been the moments where his knee got injured.
Without the 23-year-old who posted 1,484 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season last year, Los Angeles' wide receiver room is pretty thin.
If Nacua were to be out long-term, Cooper Kupp would have to take a full-on No. 1 role in the offense - similar to his role in 2019 and 2021 when he logged career highs but now at 31 years old.
After Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford only has Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and rookie Jordan Whittingham at his disposal.
Whittingham posted 505 receiving yards at Texas last season but Atwell, Robinson and Johnson combined for just 862 yards in 2023 with Los Angeles.
If the Rams end up losing Nacua for an extended period of time, the wide receiver market could have some band-aid options like journeyman Martavis Bryant who was cut by Washington two weeks ago.