What kind of punishment is Sherrone Moore facing in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal?
By John Buhler
Things have certainly taken a turn for the worse at Michigan. In the wake of The Wolverine reporting that the NCAA will have had sometime to reveal something of substance from the Michigan sign-stealing cause, boy did it ever! Michigan head coach Sheronne Moore is one of seven 2023 football staffers who are being accused of having violated NCAA rules, outlined by their notice of allegations.
This is signficant for three reasons. One, Moore is the new Michigan head coach. Two, he served under previous head coach Jim Harbaugh in a multitude of roles, mostly as interim head coach and offensive coordinator on last year's staff. And three, Moore is supposedly the alleged who discarded away the some 52-text-long thread from Connor Stalions the day everything went down in Ann Arbor.
While Moore is being accused of being a Level II violator for his supposed role in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, he would be deemed as a repeat offender for his role involving recruiting during a COVID dead period. All signs point to Moore receiving a lengthy show-cause penalty or possibly even facing suspension for deleting his 52-something text messages between he and Stalions last year.
Just when we thought this was all going away, another festering can of worms has been ripped open.
What punishments will Sherrone Moore face over Michigan sign-stealing?
Even though their are other coaches who were probably far more in the wrong than Moore ever was, he is the one still on the Michigan staff. Others of note may have an implied show cause, or something of that variety. Not that Moore would want to leave Ann Arbor willingly anyway, but him potentially being levied with a show cause penalty would certainly make that even more of a challenge for him.
Overall, this was always bound to get ugly. It is the nature of a punishment of this severity. We live in the day and age where bowl bans are increasingly worthless, but just not as worthless as vacating wins. Like, who is that for, seiously? Regardless, it seems as though the NCAA wants to make an example out of Michigan for this. I mean, why wouldn't they? My question is what ends up sticking?
Ultimately, this may taken several semesters before we get any real sense of resultion. The notice of allegations may need to be brought in front of a board, and whatnot. The point is the more and more news that comes out from this evolving scandal, the less and less good Michigan it looks for Michigan. We may get some real resolution soon, but we have some college football season to enjoy.
The fact that Moore has been linked to the allegations himself just added another big wrinkle to this.