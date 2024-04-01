Purdue immediately shows lack of Final Four experience with hilarious sticker fail
Act like you've been there before, Boilermakers!
By Josh Wilson
The Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team is onto the March Madness Final Four for the first time since 1980. Led by big man Zach Edey, Purdue has, thus far, avenged its shocking first-round exit in the 2023 tournament when they lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson University.
They still could lose to a double-digit seed in NC State, but we'll look past that for now and celebrate what Purdue has accomplished. They beat their opponents so far (Grambling State, Utah State, Gonzaga, and Tennessee) by 18, 39, 12, and six points respectively. They're finally looking like the dominant ball team they were billed as last year.
While the team's practice on the court has clearly paid off, some of the pomp and circumstance around the winning could have used a few more repetitions, it would appear.
Purdue fails to put its sticker on March Madness bracket the right way
In the postgame ceremony where a player from the team ceremonially puts their team name on the next arm in the bracket to signify their win, "Purdue" was put on upside-down.
Hopefully, this isn't a bad omen for the Boilermakers in the next round.
Luckily, they don't score you based on your sticker placement, you're graded based on the score of the game. To that end, Purdue did everything they were supposed to do.
Next up for the Boilermakers is, as alluded to earlier, the NC State Wolfpack, an 11 seed that has been the surprise of an otherwise favorite-heavy tournament. Led by DJ Burns, NC State could be a sneaky challenge for Purdue, and gives an intriguing matchup between Edey and Burns, both big men who have changed the game for their respective teams in March.