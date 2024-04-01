Purdue's redemption tour could still end in ridicule for Boilermakers
The Purdue Boilermakers have made it to the Final Four, but their redemption tour can still end in heartbreak with one particular scenario.
The Purdue Boilermakers entered the NCAA Tournament with a ton to prove. They lost in embarrassing fashion to No. 16 FDU last season, becoming the second No. 1 seed to get upset in the Round of 64. Bouncing back from that and going on the run that they've gone on has been fun to watch.
The Boilermakers have steamrolled their way into the Final Four, winning the Midwest Region after a thrilling victory over No. 2 Tennessee. None of the games except for the last one were particularly close, and Purdue has looked like the powerhouse that they were in the regular season.
Vibes are at an All-Time high for Purdue as they search for their first National Championship victory, but things can come crashing down in a hurry if they lose their next game.
Purdue is set up for extreme heartbreak with inevitable Final Four matchup
You knew this was coming. The Boilermakers are just one win away from advancing to the National Championship game for the second time in school history. The opponent? No. 11 NC State. Because of course.
With a National Championship Game appearance on the line, Purdue is matched up with a double-digit seed. The Boilermakers have been eliminated by a double-digit seed in each of the last three years. The FDU defeat is the one most remembered, and for good reason, but losses against No. 15 St. Peter's and No. 13 North Texas were brutal as well. The Boilermakers would love to avoid another heartbreaking loss.
The NC State Wolfpack is this year's Cinderella team, making an unlikely run all the way to the Final Four after upsetting No. 4 Duke in the Elite Eight. They'll have the backing of most of the country partly because it's fun to watch the underdog win, and partly because of the memes it'll generate if Purdue loses to yet another double-digit seed.
Another win from the Boilermakers would put an end to all of those memes once and for all and give them a shot at a title. A loss would wipe away a lot of what they've accomplished on this redemption tour. Sure, they made it to the Final Four which is obviously a great accomplishment, but losing on the big stage to a Double Digit seed would just be