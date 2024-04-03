Put this photo of Caitlin Clark celebrating Iowa’s Final Four berth in the Louvre
A perfect photo of Caitlin Clark celebrating in confetti after clinching a Final Four berth goes viral.
When the final buzzer sounded off in Albany, Caitlin Clark was speechless. Iowa took down defending champions LSU to advance to the Final Four of March Madness on Monday night.
As the confetti began to drop, someone took a picture of Clark on the floor celebrating with the colorful paper falling around her. It was an instant classic.
The photo perfectly sums up Clark's night. She finished the game with 41 points and 12 assists, showing she was simply unstoppable.
It was sweet revenge after Iowa lost to LSU in the 2023 National Championship Game.
The game was tied at 45 at halftime in what was a back-and-forth game until Clark took over in the third quarter and hit four 3-pointers. Her fourth of the quarter was the 538th 3-pointer of her career and made her the all-time leader in the category among NCAA Division I players.
Caitling Clark's quest to getting her championship continues
The top-seeded Iowa will play UConn in the national semifinals Friday night in Cleveland for round two between the teams.
The last time they played each other was when Clark was a freshman and the Huskies' Paige Bueckers was already the best player in the country as a freshman. UConn got the win in the game 92-72 but this time could be different considering Clark grew into a star and became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball.
But the matchup between Clark and Bueckers has the chance to be even more thrilling than ever, considering Bueckers is averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.3 steals, and shooting 51.5 percent from the field through four games in the tournament.
Clark is performing similarly, and when you compare the two's playing styles, they are almost identical in their gameplay.
But Clark has her eyes on the main prize and shows that she will do whatever it takes on the court to be the last team standing.
She is once again just doing Caitlin Clark things and is simply amazing the entire nation.
If Clark and the Hawkeyes take home the national championship, there will most definitely be more photos to come.