Where does PWHL Minnesota play their home games?
PWHL Minnesota is a team to watch in the PWHL's inaugural season. Here's where you can catch them playing in their home games.
By Marci Rubin
Minnesota is known as the State of Hockey. That’s why it was no surprise when the state of Minnesota received a home team for the inaugural season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. PWHL Minnesota is one of the original six teams in the PWHL.
In the 2024 season, Minnesota’s talented roster includes several top players in the league, including their points leader Grace Zumwinkle, captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, assists leader Kelly Pannek, first-overall draft pick Taylor Heise, tough defender Lee Stecklein, and a strong goaltending tandem of Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney. PWHL Minnesota is a team to watch and a team to beat.
PWHL Minnesota’s home location
PWHL Minnesota plays its home games at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. This venue seats nearly 18,000 fans. The Xcel Energy Center is the home of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. The arena first opened in 2000.
13,316 hockey fans attended PWHL Minnesota’s home opener on Jan. 6, which set a new attendance record for women’s professional hockey at the time. Women’s hockey attendance has continued to reach new heights throughout the 2024 PWHL season. PWHL Minnesota regularly draws a big crowd. With Minnesota’s success this year, the franchise should continue to bring in a large audience next season.
On February 27, PWHL Minnesota’s home game against Toronto took place at 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota. This arena was chosen as the site for a PWHL game since it is a renowned NCAA arena. PWHL Minnesota has seven former University of Michigan players on their roster, so this was a special homecoming for them. Minnesota lost the matchup 4-3 in overtime.
PWHL Minnesota’s last regular season home game of 2024 is set for April 27. They close out their regular season on May 4 on the road against New York. The first PWHL playoffs will begin the week of May 6. Minnesota is projected to clinch a spot in the 2024 playoffs, where they’ll make a run at becoming PWHL champions.