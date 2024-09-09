The PWHL released new names and logos for the six inaugural teams ahead of season two
By Jackie Daly
January 1, 2024, the puck dropped at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto as PWHL New York battled PWHL Toronto in the first game of the new Professional Women's Hockey League. The league was unveiled summer of 2023 with its initial draft taking place last September. The first year of play featured neutral branding, with team names and jerseys reflecting the franchise's home city.
The fans came in masses to the six markets - Boston, Toronto, New York, Ottawa, Minnesota, and Montréal - and supported this league from the beginning, although it was clear they wanted more to cheer for; team names. Supporter suggestions were heard and taken with stride, and the league made sure to keep names from the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation out of the hat; Toronto Six, Boston Pride, Minnesota Whitecaps and more.
PWHL announces new names, logos for all six franchies
The PWHL now consists of the following teams:
- Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost
- Victoire de Montreal
- New York Sirens
- Ottawa Charge
- Toronto Sceptres
Names and logos have been established with the help of a creative agency, Flower Shop, so you can check that off the list. Still yet to come are the jersey designs and other branding components that will be released at a later date this fall, which we can all look forward
The second PWHL season will begin late this year with six new fiery franchises ready to chase the Walter Cup. Minnesota won the first Walter Cup late May 2024, taking down Boston in the finals series that stretched five games.
Now that the nicknames are given, how will we see the PWHL grow even more in 2025? I cannot wait to find out, the best is yet to come! You in? If you are, you can catch games in the United States on regional sports networks like Bally and others.