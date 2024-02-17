Q&A with Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest participant
FanSided got to catch up with Miami Heat standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. ahead of his performance in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, presented by AT&T.
By Lior Lampert
FanSided caught up with 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contestant and rookie standout for the Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez Jr., ahead of tonight's competition to hear more about his preparation and talk hoops.
The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest, presented by AT&T, is the final event of the NBA’s Saturday night slate at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The competition will be at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Indianapolis Colts) at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast nationally on TNT.
Jaquez has played a vital role in the success of the Heat this season after Miami selected him with the No. 18 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, and has shown he is capable of producing highlight-reel dunks in his brief time in the league so far, including this putback slam against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week:
Here’s how the conversation between Jaquez and FanSided transpired.
When was your first dunk?
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: My first dunk was in eighth grade. My dad threw me a lob.
Who is your favorite dunker ever?
Jaquez: I really like Blake Griffin.
What is your favorite in-game dunk of yours?
Jaquez: In high school, I got a lob from one of my teammates. I did a 360 and he threw it off the backboard. That was my favorite dunk.
What made you want to do the dunk contest?
Jaquez: To be able to participate in this, it’s something I couldn’t say no to. I’m excited to do it. I’ve been in some dunk contests and wanted to try the biggest one that there is.
What is the creative thought process behind crafting up a dunk for the competition?
Jaquez: Really being myself. When it comes to dunking, I don’t want to say everything’s been done, but almost everything has been done. So, I think it makes it even more of a challenge nowadays to think of creative ideas and things to do. It’s been a fun challenge.
In an era of “one-and-done” college players, what made you stay four years at UCLA?
Jaquez: A lot of factors. I really loved college and my experience. I wanted to gain maturity. I also wanted to get an education, get a degree.
What’s been the biggest adjustment for you from college to the NBA?
Jaquez: The amount of games and the length of the season.
What about “Heat Culture” makes it real?
Jaquez: Always being ready to play, doing the little things to help win, having that identity of just being the toughest dogs on the court.
What’s it like seeing your sister play at your alma mater?
Jaquez: It’s been great. To watch her perform, do her thing, and carve out her own path. I’ve loved seeing her grow and watching her play.
Who do you mold your game after?
Jaquez: I look at a lot of guys. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player growing up. Watching him, trying to do what he does, but also being myself.
What’s it like sharing a locker room with Jimmy Butler?
Jaquez: It's awesome. He’s a great teammate and a great vet to me. Teaching me things, giving me tips, and always pushing me to be great. I will say he’s probably got one of the most diverse, wild playlists I’ve ever heard.
Jaquez will be going up against All-Star Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks), and defending champion Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic).