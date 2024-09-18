The only QB contract that looks as bad as Deshaun Watson's emerges
By Lior Lampert
Much has been made of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson not coming remotely close to living up to his ludicrous contract value, and rightfully so. However, Trevor Lawrence is giving him a run for his money (pun intended).
Jacksonville's offense has been among the worst in the early stages of the 2024 NFL campaign. Considering the draft equity they've invested in Lawrence and their offensive skill position group, it's been wildly disappointing. And when factoring in that the Jags signed their franchise quarterback to a whopping five-year, $275 deal this past offseason, it becomes unacceptable.
Based on recent intel from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, questions and concerns surrounding Lawrence's failure to "play up to his billing" are palpable ($).
Trevor Lawrence's QB contract is shaping up to be as bad as Deshaun Watson's
Fowler deemed Lawrence's struggles "the most surprising quarterback situation through two weeks" of the season. Nonetheless, the renowned reporter notes the issues have lingered for some time, demonstrated by the signal-caller losing seven straight games dating back to last year. Among active passers, that's a league-worst streak.
The Jags are averaging 15 points per game after their first pair of contests, tied for the fourth-lowest mark in football. Meanwhile, their weekly 295-yard output ranks 22nd. Somehow, the eye test may be worse than the numbers -- Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense haven't looked in sync at all.
Lawrence has been inaccurate and lacked pocket awareness, dragging his supporting cast down with him and playing a massive role in Jacksonville's 0-2 start. He's completed merely 51 percent of his passes, yielding 382 yards and one touchdown. After securing a momentarily market-setting extension, pedestrian numbers like this won't get it done.
In fairness to Lawrence, Pro Football Focus (PFF) lists Jacksonville's offensive line as the third-worst unit in the NFL heading into Week 3. The one-time Pro Bowler has gotten sacked on a mammoth 12.07 percent of his attempts, the second-highest rate thus far. Regardless, his salary suggests he should and must be better.
As a former No. 1 overall pick in 2021 with a proven track record, Fowler believes Lawrence has "[shown] the ability to fix this." But if the ex-Clemson standout doesn't turn things around "soon," it may invite some uncomfortable discussions for the Jags.