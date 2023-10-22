2 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7 clunkers, 2 who saved jobs
The Wheel of Time spins and so does the NFL's QB carousel. Here's who we are benching after the Week 7 slate.
Gardner Minshew saved his job as the Colts' temporary starter
The Colts marched into Sunday's game with very low external expectations. Gardner Minshew tossed three interceptions last week in the aftermath of Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury. The Browns have the best defense in the NFL. It was a recipe for disaster... so much so, that Sam Ehlinger was starting to get lustful looks from Indianapolis fanbase.
Well, those can stop for the moment. Minshew actually delivered for the Colts in Week 7. Cleveland won 39-38 on a last-second heartbreaker, but Minshew completed 15-of-22 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
He was far from perfect, but the Colts were the first team to top 30 points against the Browns this season. Minshew established a fruitful connection with Josh Downs (five receptions, 125 yards, one TD) and the Colts' balanced run game kept the offense ticking. Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss might be quite good together, it turns out.
Minshew has always had the arm talent to quarterback in the NFL. It's a matter of consistency and decision-making. He tossed a pick in this game, but overall, it was a far more efficient and cerebral afternoon for the Wazzu product.
Make no mistake about it, Minshew is a placeholder — but somebody has to hold Anthony Richardson's place until 2024. After Week 7, it would appear that Minshew is comfortably planted in the Colts' driver's seat... at least, until he slips up again.