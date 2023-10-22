2 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7 clunkers, 2 who saved jobs
The Wheel of Time spins and so does the NFL's QB carousel. Here's who we are benching after the Week 7 slate.
Browns should shelve P.J. Walker in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Browns understandably shelved rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson after a particularly terrible NFL debut in Week 4. Obviously the entrenched starter in Cleveland is Deshaun Watson, but until his shoulder malady gets figured out, the Browns have to remain mindful of the backup QB situation.
It was veteran P.J. Walker getting his second start of the season in the Week 7 win over Indianapolis. On the surface, Cleveland's offense was quite good — 39 points! — but subtract the defensive score, and all of the Browns' points came on the ground (two TDs Kareem Hunt, one for Jerome Ford) or via special teams.
Walker was completely out of his depth out there. He didn't complete a single end zone pass and Cleveland struggled to move the ball through the air all game. Even the passes Walker did complete failed to inspire confidence. He averaged 5.6 yards per completion, converting 15-of-32 attempts for 178 yards and an interception.
Maybe DTR is not ready, and no, the Browns are not the Raiders when it comes to competitive timelines. Cleveland has a chance to make legitimate noise this season with such a dominant defense (when it's not giving up 38 points to Gardner Minshew). But, if Walker doesn't provide at least a solid floor, there's no point in leaning on the vet. DTR flashed explosive upside in the preseason and he could get better with time, like most young players do.
Watson will assume the reins once he's healthy, but the Browns should strongly consider riding with DTR as the QB2 moving forward.