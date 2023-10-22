2 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 7 clunkers, 2 who saved jobs
The Wheel of Time spins and so does the NFL's QB carousel. Here's who we are benching after the Week 7 slate.
Mac Jones saved his job with miraculous win over Bills
The 1-5 Patriots are now the 2-5 Patriots after a completely unexpected win over Josh Allen and the high-flying Buffalo Bills offense. Much credit goes to the Patriots' defense and the puppeteer Bill Belichick (whose seat isn't very hot after all), but don't look now! Mac Jones is back!
That could be mild hyperbole, but the Alabama product looked far more like his rookie-season self in the Patriots' win Sunday afternoon. He completed an efficient 25-of-30 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 126.7 QB rating blew Josh Allen (90.0) out of the water. How about that...
There has been a lot of chatter about the Patriots' backup options in recent weeks. Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, and Malik Cunningham have all been getting more reps at practice. Belichick has, to his credit (or demise) been loyal to Jones in the media, but it was clear another couple of stinkers would end Jones' reign atop the depth chart.
Well, this is the type of win that truly saves your job. When Jones can play simple, efficient football and avoid crippling mistakes, the Patriots' defense is good enough to make New England a difficult out.
Jones will have to keep the momentum going in the weeks to come, but he silenced a lot of noise Sunday afternoon. If the Patriots can start to string a couple of wins together, then the conversation around that team will shift drastically.