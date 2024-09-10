Quinn Ewers even beat lame Michigan fans trying to troll him after Texas win
Texas football is once again back after blowing out top-ranked Michigan on the road, and QB Quinn Ewers isn't letting himself turn into a mean guy in the process. As captured by Bob Ballou of CBS-Austin Sports, Texas star QB Quinn Ewers just simply walked away after a fan "throw the Horns Down" sign rather than speaking roasting him after the 31-12 blowout win over Michigan.
Ewers had just come off a tremendous game where the gunslinger threw for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns. The game between the two historic programs was basically over by halftime as Texas led 24-3. Although they didn't face off, both programs made the final four-team College Football Playoff last season, with differing results.
The Longhorns lost to the Washington Huskies, 37-31, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl semifinals while the the Wolverines were able to win the national title by beating Washington. As both teams look to make the 12-team playoff this year, Ewers clearly has the upper hand on both Michigan and their fans.
Quinn Ewers is cool as a cucumber
As the Longhorns look to get back to the College Football Playoff, Ewers will continue to receive more and more attention. The junior will likely be able to breeze past UTSA and LA-Monroe in the next two weeks with the program likely facing their next real challenge on Oct 12 when Texas plays in the first SEC chapter of the Red River rivalry.
With the amount of fans out there who love to troll, it's hard to see a world where this is the last time the QB will be facing a Horns Down sign this season. Hopefully, Ewers can continue to focus on getting back to the playoff instead of outside noise like this. Whether that will happen is yet to be seen, but the QB had a near-perfect reaction to Michigan fans who were looking to troll after the Wolverines' home loss to the Longhorns.