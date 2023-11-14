Quinn Ewers just gave Arch Manning an impossible decision to make at Texas
Arch Manning's chances of starting at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns may have taken a hit with the latest Quinn Ewers report.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns got one of the most hyped recruits out of high school in some time, and that was Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli. For 2023, the expectation was Manning would sit behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, a top 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospect. But this season, Manning was the third-string quarterback behind Ewers and Maalik Murphy.
Manning's chances of starting for the Longhorns in 2024 may have taken a hit.
According to Inside Texas' Bobby Burton, there is a "90-percent chance" that Ewers will return to the Longhorns for his junior season and forgo the 2024 NFL Draft.
Arch Manning has a choice to make with there being a '90-percent chance' Quinn Ewers returns to Texas in 2024
Shortly after Burton's report, ESPN's Pete Thamel followed up, saying that Ewers "has yet to decide whether to declare for the NFL Draft" and that "there's a long way to go."
While Ewers was not in the top tier of quarterback prospects in the 2024 class with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye, he was firmly in the second tier and a potential first-round pick. By punting on the draft for another year, he could become one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
This season, Ewers threw for 2,232 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 70.3 percent of his passes. Ewers also ran for 53 yards and five touchdowns on 40 carries.
As for Manning, Ewers returning for the 2024 season will prevent him from getting some reps in at college. Ewers has been far from injury-proof, as evidenced by a clavicle sprain suffered in 2022 and his grade 2 AC joint sprain this season against Houston. But who's to say that Ewers will start a complete season in 2024 and prevent Manning from getting playing time?
Ewers has until Jan. 15, 2024 to declare for the NFL Draft. So, we may not get a firm answer from his camp until we get closer to that date and when Texas' season reaches its conclusion. But if it's confirmed Ewers will return, the college football world will wait to see if Manning decides to transfer to another program with the chance to start.