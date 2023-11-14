Quinn Ewers just gave Arch Manning an impossible decision to make at Texas

Sources told @BobbyBurton87 Quinn Ewers is expected to return to Texas next season.



"The decision may have already been made, but it’s at least 90 percent right now,” a source said.



