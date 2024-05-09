Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Friday in the NWSL this year has yet to disappoint. Of the 11 matches broadcast so far as the appetizer to the weekend ahead, seven have been decided by just one goal. This week, that trend looks to continue as Racing Louisville FC is set to debut on Amazon Prime, hosting a club that has lost two out of its last three, the Washington Spirit.
Since that impressive victory over fellow East Coast foe, NJ/NY Gotham FC, snapping a four-game winning streak, the Washington Spirit has stumbled a little in form. Sandwiched between two defeats to two current top-four outfits is a four-goal outing in the Windy City against the Chicago Red Stars.
It's been all about the youth early on for Washington as it awaits the arrival of Jonatan Giráldez from Spain in June. You're doing it all wrong if you haven't jumped on the Croix Bethune train yet. This gal is a straight-up baller in the half-spaces. She's a magician with the ball at her feet, proving to be a perfect complement to USWNT star Trinity Rodman going forward.
If I'm Emma Hayes, I'm at least considering giving her a look within the senior USWNT before the Olympics. Per Opta Analytics, there are only four players that average more assists per 90 this season than the rookie out of the University of Georgia. One of them is in fact a teammate.
The league recognized Bethune's play this week as she was named to the NWSL Best XI for March and April along with Spirit left-back Casey Krueger. It was the first time since October 2021 that at least two Spirit players landed on an NWSL Best XI of a calendar month list. For Krueger, the honor was the 13th such recognition of her career.
Louisville has not been home since that offensive onslaught it put on Utah Royals on 'Thunder Saturday'. It'll be the club's only home match in May, and with a trip to KC next on the schedule, the importance of these 90 minutes on Friday for Racing cannot be understated. Last week, Yanez's crew held the high-octane Orlando Pride to just one goal and a 0.9 xG. Taylor Flint, one of the most in-form midfielders in the league was a rock for Louisvillians once again, winning 14 duels against Orlando, 10 on the ground, and four in the air. Nobody in the NWSL has averaged more interceptions per match than Flint so far.
It just feels like Louisville is due for a statement victory against a premier opponent. NJ/NY Gotham FC robbed it of one a few weeks ago in stoppage time. Now back in the Bluegrass State, Racing hopes to vault itself back into the playoff picture with a result over a team that has been away from the nation's capital since the beginning of the month.
The points have been split between the two across regular season play for the past two campaigns. October 2021 was the last time one of these clubs got the best of the other. Last year, on Kentucky turf, the Louisvillians came back from two down in the first half to earn a draw, their second of what would turn out to be a league-leading nine draws in 2023.
To even the contest up at two apiece, Brazilian international Ary Borges netted an absolute screamer with her left foot, the only goal of her first campaign in the NWSL. No. 8 in purple delivered a celebration to match the clinical brilliance in the final third.
Predicted starting XIs for Racing vs. Spirit
Racing Louisville (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Katie Lund
Defenders: Abby Erceg (C), Carson Pickett, Lauren Milliet, Arin Wright
Midfielders: Taylor Flint, Jordan Baggett, Emma Sears
Forwards: Reilyn Turner, Elexa Bahr, Uchenna Kanu
Washington Spirit (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury (C)
Defenders: Courtney Brown, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle, Anaïg Butel
Midfielders: Hal Hershfelt, Andi Sullivan, Croix Bethune
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Ouleymata Sarr, Ashley Hatch
How to watch Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, May 10
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Racing Louisville 2-0 Washington Spirit