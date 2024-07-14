Radio broadcast jinxed the Yankees in the worst possible way with Brandon Hyde take
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees had a sweep at their fingertips after first baseman Ben Rice hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to give his squad a two-run lead. Unfortunately, closer Clay Holmes couldn't hold that advantage. Blaming Holmes doesn't tell the full story, though, as an error by Anthony Volpe and a flailing Alex Verdugo secured a New York defeat.
Volpe could have made the last out had he come up with a ground ball between second base and shortstop. While it was a tough play, it's one Volpe surely will say he should've made.
Considering the bases were loaded, Volpe's mishandling of the ground ball made the score 5-4, and placed even more pressure on Holmes.
Cedric Mullins received an opportunity after Ryan Mountcastle, as Brandon Hyde got his revenge on the Yankees with a crucial pinch-hit decision. Anthony Santander was supposed to hit, but Mullins instead was called upon.
Yankees radio broadcast jinxed the team and then some
We here at FanSided love Susyz Waldman. She's been alongside the recently-retired John Sterling for decades. However, Waldman's comments about Hyde shortly after Rice's home run...did not help the Yankees in retrospect.
Sadly, Waldman's comments coincided with the Hyde making the right call to pinch-hit Mullins. It's not Waldman's fault that Holmes broke down when it mattered most.
It's been a long series between the Yankees and Orioles, two teams that will fight for the AL East crown in the second half. Baltimore has the advantage after beating New York on Sunday, but there's no guarantee such an edge will last in the second half. Both teams are loaded with talent, albeit of a different variety. The Orioles prospects have rounded into form, while the Yankees feature Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and more.
Hyde used this series to make a point. Despite losing two out of three games, Hyde stood up for his team in the opener when Heston Kjerstad was hit with a pitch to the head.
While Holmes (also the pitcher in that moment) showed immediate remorse, Hyde charged towards the Yankees dugout. Subsequent suspensions and fines have yet to be announced.