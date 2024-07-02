Rafael Dever stirs the pot by openly questioning Red Sox roster move, but he has a point
By Lior Lampert
Sometimes, the decision-making process of a front office can be puzzling and frustrating. There is seemingly no rhyme, reason or consistent pattern to how teams operate -- everyone beats to their drum.
Even the players get confused by what their respective brass does, like Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers.
On Sunday, Devers addressed the media. And whether he intended to or not, he stirred the pot by questioning Boston's judgment to demote pitcher Josh Winckowski in May. Nonetheless, the former raises a valid point that the latter should have never gotten sent to the minors in the first place.
Rafael Dever stirs the pot by questioning Red Sox demoting Josh Winckowski in May
"He's [Winckowski] one of the best pitchers we have," Devers told reporters via interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "I don’t know why he was in Triple-A. But I feel like he’s a very good pitcher. And I’m hoping he keeps doing what he did today and stays with us the rest of the year.”
Receiving an approval stamp from an organizational centerpiece like Devers bodes well for Winckowski, as do his recent efforts on the mound. Since being recalled to the major league roster on June 24, the right-hander has ascertained himself as a significant contributor to Boston's staff of hurlers.
Winckowski pitched in relief of Brayan Bello on June 25 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed two runs and struck out eight batters through six innings, giving the Red Sox bullpen additional rest. Then, the 26-year-old followed that performance up with a stellar outing against the San Diego Padres, throwing five scoreless innings and only surrendering four hits.
It's still a mystery why Winckowski initially got optioned to Triple-A Worcester, which circles back to Devers' comments. What were the Red Sox thinking?
In 2024, Winckowski has made 14 MLB appearances, including four starts. He is 2-1 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.387 WHIP and 28 strikeouts across 35.1 innings pitched. While he has typically been a multi-frame reliever, he has also demonstrated an ability to handle a more sizeable workload.
Regardless, Winckowski is an asset for a 44-39 Red Sox club hoping to sneak into the American League Wild Card picture. Boston currently trails the Kansas City Royals for the third and final spot in the standings.