Rafael Devers bows out of All-Star Game but with a reason Red Sox fans will respect
MLB All-Star Game rosters were officially revealed on Sunday, and the Boston Red Sox were well represented.
The highlight of the reveal for Boston fans was the announcement that both Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran had made the team. Both were very deserving of spots, and both are All-Stars for the first time.
In addition to Houck and Duran, Rafael Devers made his third All-Star team. Devers, as he always does, has had an outstanding season for the surprising Red Sox who enter Wednesday's action in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot in the AL.
While Devers made the team, it was reported before Tuesday's game that he would not be participating. The reason for that is something that Red Sox fans can get behind.
Red Sox fans can get behind reason that Rafael Devers will miss the All-Star Game
Devers is set to miss the All-Star Game so he can rest his left shoulder which has been bothering him for awhile now. His priority is getting healthy and being able to contribute down the stretch, which is something Red Sox fans can certainly get behind. As fun as it'd be to see Devers in the All-Star Game again, it's more important that he's ready to go for their playoff push.
What's amazing is despite his shoulder injury and a nagging knee injury, Devers has had an All-Star caliber season.
The 27-year-old is slashing .293/.378/.593 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI. He's been so dangerous, in fact, that he leads the AL in intentional walks. His 165 OPS+ is a career-best by a wide margin. He's been the best player on a Boston team that just improved to ten games over .500.
If he's this good with nagging injuries, imagine how good he can be with a couple of days of extra rest.
Would it have been nice to see Devers put on a show in Arlington? Absolutely. Is it heartbreaking that he won't because he'll be resting up for the stretch run? Not in the slightest. Devers will almost certainly be playing in more All-Star Games, and Red Sox fans can still root for a pair of All-Stars who will be there.