Rafael Devers makes worrisome admission after being scratched from lineup
Rafael Devers makes his injury sound more concerning than initially expected.
Vibes are at an all-time low for the Boston Red Sox. Their rotation remains a mess, their owner doesn't seem to show any interest in improving the team, and they appear primed for yet another last-place finish in the AL East.
While the vibes are mostly negative in Beantown, one player worth the price of admission is Rafael Devers. The third baseman is not only Boston's franchise player, but he's one of the best pure hitters in MLB.
Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, things are going so poorly for them right now to the point where the historically durable 27-year-old is already missing some time due to injury. Devers had played in at least 140 games in each of the last four full seasons (excluding 2020), so this injury is truly unfortunate, and hearing the details makes it sound even worse.
Details of Rafael Devers' injury do not sound promising
Devers was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to shoulder soreness. That seemed like no big deal and that he'd be back in the lineup on Saturday after taking a game off. Turns out, that's not the case. To make matters worse, it turns out that this shoulder issue is not a new injury.
Devers said that the pain started in Spring Training in Fort Myers and hasn't gone away.
“(In) Fort Myers, the pain wasn’t bad; I was able to handle it and play with it. But playing with that pain it was getting worse and worse and worse to the point that I decided to stop.”
Devers was able to push through until he wasn't. That can't be good. The Red Sox had hoped he'd return to the lineup for Saturday's game, but he was not ready. Alex Cora says he believes he'll be back on Sunday, but who knows at this point? And even if Devers is in the lineup, who's to say he'll be able to play the full game or that he won't re-aggravate whatever was bothering him?
Devers is just about all Red Sox fans have to look forward to right now. If this shoulder issue becomes serious, that'll be just the latest of many big blows Red Sox fans have had to endure in recent months.