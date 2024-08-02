Rafael Nadal ponders retirement after 2024 Olympic run comes to an end
Rafael Nadal provided a worrying update on his thoughts of retirement based on his results at the 2024 Paris Games. He faced a tough draw, having to play Novak Djokovic in the second round on Monday. Nadal lost to the 24-time grand slam champion in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, ending his quest for another gold in singles.
“When this tournament is over, I will take the necessary decisions based on my feelings and desire. It is difficult to recover if I am thinking about whether I retire,” said the 22-major winner after the match, according to the New York Post.
After Monday’s crushing loss, hope still remained in doubles, where he was part of a dream team with reigning Wimbledon champion, Carlos Alcaraz, affectionately known as ‘Nadalcaraz.’ Watching them pair up seemed to be crafted right out of a tennis fan’s fantasy: a combination of the exciting future of tennis with a nod to the glory of the sport’s golden age. They made it to the quarterfinals, where they were defeated in straight sets by the American duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday, one match short from making the Bronze medal contest.
“If my age will be 10 years less, we’re going to create a beautiful relationship on court and we’re going to share a lot of beautiful moments together,” he said, according to The Independent.
“But that’s not going to happen. We’ll see if I keep playing the normal tour. But of course I will be supporting him from home and wishing him all the very best every single time. Even if I keep playing or not, I love tennis.”
Even more heartbreaking that the losses occurred at his stories home, Roland Garros, where he has achieved a feat that could only be bestowed by the tennis gods: 14 French Open titles, a record that will likely stay untouched for a very long time.
Afterwards, Rafael Nadal reflected on the future prospects of his career: “A stage has ended. I had given myself until the Games to find out the rest of my career and today that stage is over. I need to go home and analyze the situation cold, to see the desire and the strength I have left.”
The heartbreaking message leaves little doubt that the end of his illustrious career is coming to its inevitable conclusion. Always known for his intense fighting spirit and passion for the sport that he has dominated for decades, the 38-year-old has always been able to sustain a Herculean drive throughout it all.
“It was disappointing to not bring back a medal for Spain but that’s it,” said Nadal. “I tried my best in every single minute that I was on court, but it was not enough to achieve our goals.
“If that’s the last time, it’s an unforgettable feeling and emotions. They give me the love and the support every single second that I have been on court. It’s super, super special to feel that in particular in this place.
“At this stage of my career, I play for feelings, I play for emotions more than for results.
“I won enough in my career, much more than what I ever dreamed. For me, it’s about enjoying different experiences, and that’s another lifetime experience, to share with Carlos, an amazing player who I think is going to be of course one of the best of the history of this sport.”
But even the Spanish tennis legend acknowledged that the litany of injuries has been overwhelming for the great fighter, with Nadal having sat out most of last year due to his latest issue with his hip. He made the final this year at the Sweden Open, his first final since 2022.
“For many people it makes little sense, I have been suffering for two years.
“If I feel that I am not competitive I will make the decision to stop,” he said via NY Post.
For sports fans, it has been a fascinating run at this Games, with the Spanish great fighting back from 4-0 in the Djokovic match to a level 4-4 before petering out against his great rival.
“I don’t have the legs of 20 years ago. Without the ball quality and without the legs of 20 years ago, you’re not going to create problems for the best player in history,” Nadal said after that match.
The Spanish legend remains only the second man to hold two gold medals in singles and doubles at the Olympics in the Open Era, having won in singles in Beijing and doubles at the 2016 Rio Games with his compatriot Marc Lopez.
At this Olympics he and Alcaraz seemed to really enjoy staying in the Olympic village and being part of the Olympic life.
Alcaraz has won his semifinal and will represent Spain in the final.
For now, Nadal’s the future of Nadal’s celebrated career remains uncertain. He is scheduled to represent Europe at this year’s Laver Cup, where his other great rival, Roger Federer retired two years ago. Perhaps Nadal will follow suit? We will have to wait and see what the foreseeable future holds for the sports icon.