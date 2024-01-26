5 Los Angeles Rams stars Raheem Morris can recruit to Atlanta
Raheem Morris is taking over the Atlanta Falcons, a team he knows well, only this time, for real.
By John Buhler
3. Carson Wentz would satisfy a need at backup quarterback position
I know what you're thinking. Why, Buhler, why? Well, the Falcons need some veteran experience at quarterback. At this point of his career, Carson Wentz is a year-to-year player. It took a minute for him to catch onto an NFL team this past season before emerging as Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles. It is hard to believe that Wentz was a legitimate NFL MVP candidate only six seasons ago.
No, this is not about getting Wentz onto the field as the starter, but rather as a backup. Atlanta still has Desmond Ridder under contract, as he is about to enter year three out of Cincinnati. Taylor Heinicke is still under contract for a year, but he is not expected to play much. After that, expect for the Falcons to finally cut bait with two Arthur Smith guys in Logan Woodside and Feleipe Franks.
Given that Heinicke and Wentz were teammates in Washington, a team Morris knows quite well from his time coaching there, I would not rule this one out. Again, the Rams do not have a ton of high-end guys on their roster hitting free agency. However, the Falcons still need to address the quarterback position yesterday. I think other guys will be prioritized over Wentz, but there is a real need and a fit.
This might have more to do with another coach possibly joining Morris' Atlanta staff than anything.