5 Los Angeles Rams stars Raheem Morris can recruit to Atlanta
Raheem Morris is taking over the Atlanta Falcons, a team he knows well, only this time, for real.
By John Buhler
2. Demarcus Robinson fills out receiving room with championship ring
If any player is coming to Atlanta off the 2023 Rams roster, it has to be wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. As with Carson Wentz and Akhello Witherspoon, he spent just last season in Los Angeles. Robinson is best known as being a No. 3 or No. 4 wide receiver on his rookie contract out of Florida with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2021. He won a Super Bowl with them back in 2019, too.
With Atlanta's receiving corps potentially taking a few hits beyond its No. 1 option in former first-rounder Drake London, there are plenty of roster spots to be had for a guy like Robinson to catch on with the Falcons in free agency. Given that Morris spent some time coaching up receivers in Atlanta, I think he can convince him to come. The other big key is Robinson grew up in Fort Valley, Georgia.
This is a team that is a move or two away from getting back to the playoffs. The Falcons' brass decision to retain general manager Terry Fontenot, as well as bringing back in a familiar face in Morris, certainly speaks volumes. There is one other reason why Robinson is increasingly likely to play for his home state's Dirty Birds this offseason. It has everything to do with the Falcons' probable play-caller.
If Atlanta is able to get a player who last played for the Rams, it has to be a guy outside the numbers.