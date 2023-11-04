3 Dave Ziegler mistakes Raiders still have to undo
Head coach Josh McDaniels wasn't the only Raiders' firing last week. GM Dave Ziegler was also let go and there are at least mistakes the Raiders wish he could take with him.
By Simon Shortt
2. Building through Free Agency
In a similar vein to the Davante Adams trade, the Raiders have built a majority of their current team through outside free agents as opposed to the draft.
There have been 25 total players who have played at least 40% of the offensive or defensive snaps for the Raiders this season. Of those 25 only four of them were drafted by Ziegler while 12 were brought in externally.
Building through free agency is not a recipe for success, and further paints the picture that Ziegler thought this team could compete right away. But with so few building blocks having already been in place when he arrived, this franchise was never ready to swing big.
To correct this mistake the Raiders need to have an eye on the draft. This doesn't mean they have to sell off all their parts for extra draft picks. But be smart in the draft, acquire picks when possible for good prices, and invest in high-value positions.
This would be quarterback, outside corner, and offensive tackle. They have the edge rusher position well invested in, and even if they trade Adams, keeping Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers at this point would make sense.