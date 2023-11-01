5 candidates Raiders have to look at to replace Josh McDaniels
Here are some of the best head-coaching candidates to replace Josh McDaniels for next season.
By John Buhler
4. Brian Callahan can be better than his dad was with the Silver and Black
Like father, like son ... potentially? Although his father Bill Callahan had an up-and-down career as a head coach, he is one of the best offensive line coaches in football history. As far as his son Brian Callahan is concerned, he has flourished as Zac Taylor's excellent offensive coordinator on the Cincinnati Bengals staff. The fact he and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are back is so baffling!
Anarumo was a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals gig that went to Jonathan Gannon. While Callahan was supposedly up for the Indianapolis Colts job that went to Shane Steichen, this could be the year both of the Bengals' two coordinators get to lead teams of their own. Going to the Raiders may be a tad dicey for Callahan's upward trajectory, but his father did lead the 2002 Raiders to the Super Bowl.
Depending on how the Bengals' season shakes out, Callahan could either be a hot head-coaching candidate this cycle, or possibly be the biggest name on the market come 2025. Either way, it would serve the Raiders to at least interview Callahan, as the Bengals offense is one of the most explosive versatile and complete in the NFL. It is high risk/high reward, but you have to see what this is about.
Callahan to the Raiders would be very Raiders of them, but it is crazy enough where it may just work.