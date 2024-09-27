Raiders are in big trouble in Week 4 with multiple star players ruled out
The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a 1-2 start with double digit losses to the Chargers and Panthers, but a three-point victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
So far, they're being paced by average to below average play from most of their offense. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers and standout wide receiver Davante Adams have looked good catching the ball, combining for 36 catches, over 400 yards and a touchdown in three games.
On defense, it's obviously Maxx Crosby leading the unit. Crosby has been incredible, yet again, registering three sacks in three games. Crosby remains one of the top edge defenders in football.
But Las Vegas won't be at full strength, missing a few of these key stars, as they host the struggling Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Multiple Raiders stars to miss Week 4 matchup with Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas, already starved for talent, is set to miss a few of their best players this week, including their top offensive talent and their top defensive talent.
Coach Antonio Pierce recently confirmed that Adams, Crosby, and backup tight end Michael Mayer will all miss Sunday's matchup with the Browns. Adams is set to miss the game with a hamstring injury that was reported late in the week and Crosby will miss with an ankle injury.
Las Vegas will also miss a few other starters this week, those being linebacker Divine Deablo with an oblique injury and right tackle Thayer Munford with a knee/ankle injury.
There is no current timetable available for the return of any of these players, according to Pierce.
Not having Adams in the lineup is a huge negative for the Raiders offense, considering he is one of the top pass-catchers in the game of football. This season, Adams recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets.
As for Crosby, he is Las Vegas' top pass rusher on the roster. Through three games played, Crosby recorded 14 combined tackles (eight solo, six assisted), five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and three sacks. However, the Raiders will be facing a Browns offensive line that will be without starters Jedrick Willis Jr. and Jack Conklin.
I'd expect to see Bowers have a career outing this week. Las Vegas just doesn't have the weapons on offense to be missing Adams and Mayer. They will heavily lean on their rookie tight end.