Brock Bowers flattered by lofty expectations set by Rob Gronkowski
By Kinnu Singh
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2024 season without too much optimism surrounding their offensive unit. After a record-setting six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders were left with very few options to find their future franchise quarterback. Instead, they selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick.
Through his first two career games, Bowers has emerged as a bright spot alongside wide receiver Davante Adams on an otherwise uninspiring offensive unit. The rookie reeled in nine receptions for 98 receiving yards during the Raiders' shocking 26-23 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The effort brought his season total up to 15 receptions for 156 yards, setting the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie tight end through two career games.
Bowers received plenty of praise for his early success, but praise from one former player stuck out in particular.
During an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday, Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski said Bowers has the potential to surpass his own pass-catching ability.
"Brock Bowers, I was a big fan of him when he was with Georgia," Gronkowski said. "The guy is a winner, the guy is a playmaker, whenever the ball's thrown to him. I love his explosiveness after the catch. I feel like he's on track to be better than myself. I don't think he can dominate in the trenches the way I dominated in the trenches, but just overall as a pass-catching tight end, I think he can surpass me in many situations."
Brock Bowers was flattered by Rob Gronkowski's praise
Bowers shared his thoughts about Gronkowski's comments while speaking with reporters.
"That was pretty sweet," Bowers said about Gronkowski's comments, h/t Sean Zitell of Vegas Sports Today. "I looked up to him when I was little, just watching him while I was growing up. You wanna be like him, so it was pretty cool hearing that."
If there's anyone who understands what it takes to be great at the tight end position, it's Gronkowski. The five-time Pro Bowler established himself as the greatest tight end in NFL history during his 11-year career. Gronkowski was the ultimate nightmare matchup — defenses in base personnel packages couldn't defend him in the passing game, and defenses in nickel or dime personnel couldn't deal with his run-blocking prowess.
Although it took Gronkowski some time to earn Tom Brady's trust as a rookie, it didn't take him long to hit his stride. In the passing game, linebackers were too slow to keep up with him and safeties were too small to tackle him. Gronkowski didn't need to use a stiff arm — he simply dragged defenders with him as he barreled downfield. In 2011, Gronkowski set the NFL record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season with 17 receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
Gronkowski's dominance ushered in a tight end renaissance as teams across the league began to utilize tight ends as the centerpiece of their offense. While Bowers doesn't possess the rare run-blocking ability that Gronkowski had, he doesn't necessarily need it to excel in the modern NFL. The new generation of tight ends has featured talented pass-catching tight ends who are more in the mold of Travis Kelce than Gronkowski.
Bowers will have an opportunity to add onto his statistical performance against the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.